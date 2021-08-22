Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 323.04%.

XENE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In related news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $548,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,931 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $15,957,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $7,877,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $7,492,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 415.6% in the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 332,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XENE stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $676.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

