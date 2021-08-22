Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

HON stock opened at $227.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.96 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.