BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 941 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $329.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.00. The company has a market cap of $350.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

