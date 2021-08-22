Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,461 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Visa by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Visa by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Visa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $231.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.62. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $450.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

