BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 1,899 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.2% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,135,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,916,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $118.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

