Analysts Expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Post $1.93 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. EOG Resources reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 348.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $8.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $10.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of EOG opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,622,000 after purchasing an additional 352,277 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

