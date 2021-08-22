S.Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.65 Million (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One S.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, S.Finance has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar. S.Finance has a market cap of $34,011.30 and $4.65 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.21 or 0.00824194 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00048302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00103421 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

SFG is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . S.Finance’s official website is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.