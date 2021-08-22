ZeroSwap Price Up 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $15.69 million and $1.48 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00057478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $406.65 or 0.00828783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00048275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00103745 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,751,060 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

