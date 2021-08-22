CryptoBlades (SKILL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.55 Million

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for about $39.90 or 0.00081325 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $33.44 million and $5.55 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00056792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00132659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00157585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,175.37 or 1.00223687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.02 or 0.00931453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.90 or 0.06617459 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 837,932 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

