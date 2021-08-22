Brokerages Set Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Target Price at $21.83

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $638.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 80.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,866,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 831,082 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 38,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

