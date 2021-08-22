Brokerages Anticipate Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Syneos Health posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SYNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

SYNH opened at $88.14 on Thursday. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $92.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.94.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,350,309 shares of company stock worth $515,935,840. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

