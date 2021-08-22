Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives C$255.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$255.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CP. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$98.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$90.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67. The stock has a market cap of C$60.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$92.81. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$74.66 and a 1-year high of C$100.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

