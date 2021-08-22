Brokerages Set Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) PT at $26.80

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $606.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.