Brokerages Expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24).

TCON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 6,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $25,001.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $473,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 32,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.11.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

