Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Receives $5.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PROG. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Progenity alerts:

Progenity stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60. Progenity has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progenity will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Progenity by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progenity by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Progenity during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.