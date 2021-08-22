Waltonchain Price Tops $1.02 on Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $79.39 million and $20.38 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.99 or 0.06624988 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.39 or 0.00139111 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 62.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

WTC is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,324,215 coins and its circulating supply is 77,603,183 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.