WAX 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.29 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. WAX has a total market cap of $315.92 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001169 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00068823 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,775,590,228 coins and its circulating supply is 1,707,582,414 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

