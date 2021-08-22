OpenDAO (OPEN) Market Cap Achieves $7.05 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00057469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.98 or 0.00825808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00103933 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

