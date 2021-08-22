SG Fleet Group Limited (SGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0539 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from SG Fleet Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.26, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

SG Fleet Group Company Profile

SG Fleet Group Limited provides motor vehicle fleet management, vehicle leasing, short term hire, consumer vehicle finance, and salary packaging services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The company offers fleet management services, including funding options, maintenance plans, registration renewal, fuel cards and reporting, breakdown and accident assistance, comprehensive insurance, vehicle acquisition and disposal, and other products and services.

