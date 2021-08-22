MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Plans $0.47 Dividend

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4738 per share on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

MTCPY stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. MTR has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCPY. HSBC raised shares of MTR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MTR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland of China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland of China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland Of China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

