Origin Sport (ORS) 1-Day Volume Hits $53,034.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $53,034.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00026375 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00060333 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.