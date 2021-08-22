VIMworld Price Tops $0.0084 on Exchanges (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. VIMworld has a total market cap of $46.55 million and approximately $211,653.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002536 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00056939 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00057469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00133173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00157682 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

