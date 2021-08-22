Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Makes New Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,426,000 after buying an additional 1,071,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 58.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,997,000 after purchasing an additional 872,538 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth approximately $13,195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 375,994 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

