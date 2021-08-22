Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Grows Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 1,264.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Medifast were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Medifast by 26.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Medifast by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 142 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,912.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $154,518.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,063,747 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $222.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.23. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.59 and a 12-month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.