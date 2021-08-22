Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 44,890 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,890 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $86.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%.

