Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,834,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.73. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Donald C. Manning sold 2,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $147,845.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,737 shares of company stock worth $2,049,511 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCRX. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.15.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

