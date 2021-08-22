WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WEC opened at $97.59 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.