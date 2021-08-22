Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 474 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $86,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.55. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $58.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.