Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of HGLB stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40.

In other news, Director Robert J. Froehlich acquired 4,358 shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $39,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

