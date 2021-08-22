Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $12.97.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
