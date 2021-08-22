Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $12.97.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

