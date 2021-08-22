Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $51,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN opened at $157.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

