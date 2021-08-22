Starname 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $81,494.00 (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0907 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and $81,494.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Starname has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Starname

Starname (IOV) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . Starname’s official website is starname.me . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

