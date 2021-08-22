Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $1.00. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%.

AY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $38.43 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.45 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.