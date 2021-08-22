Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives $11.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOGO. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mogo in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Mogo alerts:

MOGO stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Mogo has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $369.23 million, a PE ratio of 262.63 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Mogo had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mogo by 1,579.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mogo by 18.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.