Brokerages Set Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Target Price at €144.58

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €144.58 ($170.10).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

SU stock opened at €152.52 ($179.44) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €139.46.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

