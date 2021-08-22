Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,190 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Humana were worth $15,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $413.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $438.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Mizuho lifted their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

