Disciplined Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,717,000 after purchasing an additional 719,314 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $48,549,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $47,605,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $488.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $489.58. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $321.77 and a 52 week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

