Brokerages Set Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target at $26.34

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.34.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLRS shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE VLRS opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -105.88 and a beta of 2.86. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at $10,989,000. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.8% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,783,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after acquiring an additional 48,856 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 306.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 492,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 371,096 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. 51.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

