Zacks: Brokerages Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.04). Callaway Golf posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

ELY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

ELY stock opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.