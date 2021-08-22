Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $25,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after buying an additional 130,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.