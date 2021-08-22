Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $23,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,974,000 after acquiring an additional 102,514 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,749,000 after buying an additional 155,841 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $6,235,000. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,726,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Shares of CCI opened at $198.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

