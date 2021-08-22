Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.

NYSE MMS opened at $85.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maximus will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Maximus from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $4,858,744. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

