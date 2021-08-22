Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 148 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $212,572,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $151,346,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after acquiring an additional 519,878 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.