New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 43,441 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,441 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of The Travelers Companies worth $82,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $160.84 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

