New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $84.91 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 690,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Entegris were worth $84,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at $23,178,368.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,816 shares of company stock worth $7,839,865. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

ENTG stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

