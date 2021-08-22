New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.54% of Abiomed worth $76,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,462,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,380,851. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $348.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.50. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.73 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

