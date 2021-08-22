Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,235 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.12 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

