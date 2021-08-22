RWC Asset Management LLP Has $33.57 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,947 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Pinterest worth $33,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $5,888,171.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $597,340.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,006,920 shares of company stock worth $71,158,431 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

NYSE PINS opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

