Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,216 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.76% of Cavco Industries worth $15,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVCO. CWM LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

CVCO stock opened at $249.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.76. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.88 and a 1 year high of $261.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

