New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,402 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $112,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,485,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 24.8% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $479.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $504.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $461.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.09.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,577 shares of company stock worth $23,240,038. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

